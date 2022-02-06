International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.19.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $125.32 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

