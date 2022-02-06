SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $19.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCPL. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at $36,790,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at $21,866,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at $18,621,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 840.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 874,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 781,312 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 693,596 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCPL stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.