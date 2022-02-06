Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

CRI opened at $89.00 on Friday. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,435 shares of company stock worth $12,673,394. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

