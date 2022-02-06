Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $19,907.93 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director W. Bruce Jennings purchased 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $19,907.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRST opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $366.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,809,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 356,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

