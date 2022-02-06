Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells $17,416.44 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) insider Jonathan Violin sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $17,416.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Violin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05.

VRDN opened at $19.77 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $429.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

VRDN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.