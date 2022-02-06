Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
