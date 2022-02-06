Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.