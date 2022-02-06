Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Leo T. Metcalf III Buys 475 Shares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Leo T. Metcalf III acquired 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $13,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STXB opened at $27.89 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $482.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on STXB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.