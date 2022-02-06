Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Leo T. Metcalf III Buys 475 Shares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Leo T. Metcalf III acquired 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $13,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
STXB opened at $27.89 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $482.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.99.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have commented on STXB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.
