Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.42.

TGT stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $169,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

