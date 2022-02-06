Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $106,464.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00.

EA stock opened at $137.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

