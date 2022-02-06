Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $154.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.08.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $128.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.08. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

