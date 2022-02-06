Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Equitrans Midstream worth $70,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

