Credit Suisse AG Acquires 42,401 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42,401 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of CAE worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAE opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

