Jump Financial LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $687.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $665.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $594.28 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

