Jump Financial LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $153.49 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average of $143.77.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.