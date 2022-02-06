Jump Financial LLC Has $326,000 Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 145.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Passage Bio worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Passage Bio by 26.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Passage Bio by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 372.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 29,034 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 48.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PASG shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $254.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 over the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

