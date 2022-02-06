Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $128,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NiSource by 419.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,814,000 after buying an additional 3,393,129 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $45,048,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NI stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

