2,480 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 280.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.