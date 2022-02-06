Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.00

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$35.00 and last traded at C$35.80, with a volume of 563605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.70.

NPI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering cut their price target on Northland Power to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.48.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 92.87.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 313.32%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

