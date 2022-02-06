DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Down 5.5%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.53. 2,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DICE. Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)
DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
