SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.61. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 268 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of SIGNA Sports United at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.