KeyCorp Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $37.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $132.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.79.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,865.86 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,990.23 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,823.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,818.96.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

