Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 7.3% Higher

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.01 and last traded at $43.78. 56,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,312,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.