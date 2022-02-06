Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QRVO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $131.45 on Thursday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $165.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

