Paul Darren Grasby Sells 9,852 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
