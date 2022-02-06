Paul Darren Grasby Sells 9,852 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 191,104 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,609 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

