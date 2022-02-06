PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $166.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in PayPal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PayPal by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 103,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

