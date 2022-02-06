Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Editas is making good progress with the development of its lead candidate, EDIT-101, to treat Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), a genetic illness that causes blindness. The disease has a significant unmet need as no therapy has been approved yet. If successfully developed, the candidate will boost the company’s growth prospects. Editas has collaborations with other companies for a unique technology that provides research support and funds for pipeline development. It’s develooment of EDIT-301 for hematologic diseases holds promise. However, due to the lack of a marketed product in its portfolio, the company is heavily dependent on partners for revenues, which is a concern. Also, the AbbVie deal termination is a downside for the company. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.69.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $57,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

