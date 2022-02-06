W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $432.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $487.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.46. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $364.72 and a one year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.