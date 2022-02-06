W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $432.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.
GWW stock opened at $487.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.46. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $364.72 and a one year high of $527.06.
In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
