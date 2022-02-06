Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 133.21.

Shares of RIVN opened at 60.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 91.08. Rivian has a 1 year low of 50.00 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian news, Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $369,088,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $4,771,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

