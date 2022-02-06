Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

