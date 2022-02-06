T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $170.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

