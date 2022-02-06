Robert W. Baird Cuts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $233.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.09.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $197.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. IDEX has a 52 week low of $190.56 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.81.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in IDEX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

