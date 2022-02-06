Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO Sells $301,610.75 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $301,610.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.62. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 522.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2,958.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,653,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

