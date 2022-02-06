Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after acquiring an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

