Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $173.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of RS stock opened at $156.14 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $122.61 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.06.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $5,223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,365,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

