Cowen Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $90.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $78.19 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $4,149,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after buying an additional 37,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

