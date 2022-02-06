GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

GEAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €35.00 ($39.33) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

