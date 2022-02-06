Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 12,405 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.11% of Vera Bradley worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 226,539 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after acquiring an additional 305,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 322.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 538,246 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.