Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of Badger Meter worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 189,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,139.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $99.94 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.55 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

