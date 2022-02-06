Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Latch were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $44,244,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,159,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,999,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $6.21 on Friday. Latch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. Analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

