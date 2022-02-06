Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,310 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after buying an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $63.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

