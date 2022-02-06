Arizona State Retirement System Sells 462 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

