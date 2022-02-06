Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,858 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after buying an additional 137,785 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSTG opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

