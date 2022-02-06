Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 40.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLTSU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

