Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

TWI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $610.08 million, a P/E ratio of 122.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

