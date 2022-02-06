Insider Selling: Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Sells 3,161 Shares of Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

