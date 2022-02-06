Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $33,000.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $130,103.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23.

On Friday, December 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $28.44 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.