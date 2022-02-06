Vikram Mehta Sells 1,844 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $829.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NETGEAR by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

