Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Brinker International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.90.

EAT opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

