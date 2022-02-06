Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $31.52 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.62.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

