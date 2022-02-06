Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($6.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after buying an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.46.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

